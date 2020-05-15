Temple continues to fill up its future non-league football schedule after agreeing to a home and home series with Coastal Carolina, a Football Bowl Subdivision school which competes in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Owls, who went 8-5 during coach Rod Carey’s first season in 2019, will host Coastal Carolina on Sept. 14, 2024 and will visit the Chanticleers on Sept. 19, 2026.
This past season Coastal Carolina was 5-7 and 2-6 in the Sun Belt East Division.
The Owls, who compete in the American Athletic Conference, play eight conference games and four non-conference games.
Temple’s non-conference schedule is booked through through the 2023 season. The Owls have non-conference games scheduled as far away as 2028.
Here are Temple’s upcoming non-conference games.
2020 – at Miami (Sept. 5), Idaho (Sept. 12), Rutgers (Sept. 19), at UMass (Oct. 10)
2021 – at Rutgers (Sept. 4), at Akron (Sept. 11), Boston College (Sept. 18), Wagner (Sept. 25)
2022 – at Duke (Sept. 3), Lafayette (Sept. 10), Rutgers (Sept. 17), UMass (Sept. 24)
2023 – Akron (Sept. 2), at Rutgers (Sept. 9), Norfolk State (Sept. 16) Miami (Sept. 23)
2024 – at Oklahoma (Aug. 31), Coastal Carolina (Sept 14)
2025 – at UMass (Aug. 30), Oklahoma (Sept. 13), at Georgia Tech (Sept. 20)
2026 – Rhode Island (Sept. 5), Penn State (Sept. 12) at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 19)
2027 – at Penn State (Sept. 18), UMass (Oct. 9)
2028 – at Oklahoma (Sept. 2), Duke (Sept. 16)