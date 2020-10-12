Offensive lineman Adam Klein, who missed Temple’s 31-29 loss at Navy Saturday with an injury, has been cleared to return to practice, coach Rod Carey said Monday during a Zoom media conference.
Klein suffered an unspecified injury last week in practice that kept him out of the game. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior from Episcopal Academy has been a key member of the offensive line since his freshman season.
He started 23 of 26 games at right tackle during his first two years. Before being injured, Klein was slated to start at right guard against Navy. He was replaced by redshirt senior Leon Pinto.
“Adam Klein’s cleared for practice tomorrow,” Carey said. “He went through his protocols there and came out of it good and is cleared, so we are really happy to have him."
The offensive line had a solid performance in the season opener against Navy. Temple rushed for 166 yards (5.0 average) and quarterback Anthony Russo wasn’t sacked.
That said, Klein’s experience and production would be a welcome boost when the Owls host South Florida at noon Saturday.
Carey said the rest of the team came out well in terms of injury.
“We had bumps and bruises, but nothing that should keep anybody out for tomorrow [in practice] that has presented itself yet," Carey said.
Carey added that the team went though COVID-19 testing Monday. Temple will be tested Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the season, the coach said.
Temple’s starting tight end from last season, Kenny Yeboah, transferred to Ole Miss, where he has played well with 15 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns.
The Owls got an impressive performance from his replacement, redshirt sophomore David Martin-Robinson.
Known as DMR, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder had five receptions for 72 yards against Navy. Last year in 13 games, Martin-Robinson had five receptions for 64 yards.
“DMR played his best game since he’s been at Temple and he’s a dynamic dude,” Carey said. “I know, Kenny’s down there at Ole Miss doing good things and he’s a good player too. But DMR, he had five catches for 70- some yards and blocked [well]. ... He’s a really good player.”
South Florida is 1-3 and 0-2 in the American Athletic Conference after a 44-24 home loss Saturday to East Carolina. The Bulls are averaging only 11.3 points while allowing 28.6.
After going 4-8 last year, the Bulls are guided by first-year coach Jeff Scott. He had been on the Clemson staff since 2008 and had been co-offensive coordinator since 2015.
Temple won a 17-7 defensive struggle at USF last year.
The AAC announced Monday that Temple’s game Oct. 24 at Memphis will start at noon and televised on ESPN+