Temple faces a true test against Oklahoma. Can the Owls compete with a nationally ranked opponent?

The last time Temple played Oklahoma, Evan Simon never touched the field. Instead, the redshirt senior quarterback spent the game holding a clipboard as the Sooners marched to a 51-3 triumph.

One year later, Simon has emerged as the Owls’ starting quarterback and has the offense on a heater. He’s thrown nine touchdown passes this season, while Temple has piled on 97 points to earn its first 2-0 start since 2019.

Advertisement

Now comes its real first test against No.13 Oklahoma (noon, ESPN2) on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’ve waited a whole year for this,” Simon said. “I really have.”

The Sooners (2-0) are flying off a 24-13 victory over No. 23 Michigan. Junior quarterback John Mateer torched the Wolverines with both his arm and his legs.

» READ MORE: Here comes Oklahoma. Red-hot Temple is wary, ready, and confident.

Spread the wealth

Temple’s calling card on offense has been getting the ball in its playmakers’ hands. The Owls have also shown that they have a plethora of them. Simon has thrown his nine touchdown passes to six receivers.

He’ll need that same touch on Saturday.

The Owls have been given a spark by wide receivers JoJo Bermudez and Colin Chase. Both transferred in during the spring and have made an instant impact. Bermudez leads the team with eight catches and his 111 receiving yards are second behind tight end Peter Clarke. Chase has also made his presence felt, racking up 43 yards on four receptions.

“I would just say [it] is just getting more people involved,” said wide receiver Kajiya Hollawayne. “Not just focusing on one or two guys and just playing together. Coming out with the dub past two weeks, that’s what’s been happening.”

Clarke has been Simon’s safety valve. The junior leads the team in receiving yards (119) and touchdowns (two). That versatility will have to be on display against a Sooner defense that allows just eight points per game and has given up a mere 439 yards through two games.

Establish the run

While Simon has taken control of the Owls’ offense, his arm has taken a back seat to Temple’s main point of attack — the run game.

Running back Jay Ducker seized the starting job when he followed Keeler from Sam Houston State. He is the backfield’s workhorse with 215 yards, which is just 210 yards behind Terrez Worthy’s total from the 2024 season when he was the Owls’ leading rusher.

Temple offensive coordinator Tyler Walker has said that the unit’s bread and butter will be the running attack, and that has proved to be true. Ducker had 128 yards in his Temple debut. He followed it up with 87 yards and a touchdown against Howard.

Worthy has followed Ducker in the backfield and has become a reliable second option. He has only garnered 10 carries, but he has turned them into 65 yards and a touchdown. He’s also made himself available in the passing game, with 61 receiving yards and another touchdown.

“Every time our number is called, we score,” Ducker said.

Hunter Smith made his introduction against Howard when the game was out of reach, but will likely get his number called more on Saturday. Joquez Smith suffered a leg injury against the Bison and spent Monday’s practice in a walking boot, leaving the door open for the Louisiana Monroe transfer to get more touches.

» READ MORE: A dominant run game fuels a win against FCS foe Howard in Temple’s home opener

Oklahoma has given up 131 rushing yards per contest, including 146 against the Wolverines last week. Temple’s offensive line has improved, but Saturday will test its growth.

Limit Mateer’s magic

Temple’s defense has allowed just 17 points in the first two weeks. The Owls have also forced three takeaways, as defensive coordinator Brian L. Smith has the team operating at a high level.

But the defense will have its hands full containing Mateer.

“I love his style, dual-threat guy [he] ran the ball 19 times this past weekend,” said Temple coach K.C. Keeler. “When they want to get a yard or they need to make a play, they put the ball in his hands.”

» READ MORE: Punter Dante Atton makes Temple history as first special-teams player to earn a single-digit jersey

Mateer transferred to Oklahoma from Washington State this offseason and so far has transformed the offense. He leads the Sooners in rushing with 98 yards and three touchdowns, while passing for 662 yards and four touchdowns.

The Owls defense has found some success, but the secondary remains an issue. Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks had 101 receiving yards and a touchdown last week. He also tormented the Owls for three touchdowns last season.

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak will also be a player to watch in the passing game as he’s second behind Burks in receiving yards. Despite the uphill battle, Keeler still feels his team has what it takes to pull out a win.

“My chess match is getting in their heads,” Keeler said. “What’s going to happen out there and how we’re going to react to the things that happen out there. My chess match is them understanding that if these things happen, we can win a football game.”