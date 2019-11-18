Temple’s Quincy Roche has been named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week after a second consecutive dominating performance.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end had 12 tackles, including six for loss and three sacks, in Saturday’s 29-21 win over Tulane at Lincoln Financial Field. The redshirt junior also forced a fumble and recovered it and added a quarterback hurry.
This came on the heels of a dominating performance the week before, when Roche had six tackles and 3.5 sacks in Temple’s 17-7 win at South Florida. For that effort, he was named to the AAC honor roll.
It is the second time Roche has been named AAC defensive player of the week. Last year, he earned the honor after recording eight tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a 31-17 win over Tulsa.
This season, Roche has 35 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries for Temple, which is 7-3 overall, 4-2 in the AAC, and headed for Saturday’s showdown at Cincinnati (9-1, 6-0).