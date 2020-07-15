Temple sophomore Re’Mahn Davis has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list for the top running backs in the country.
Davis led the Owls in rushing as a freshman with 981 yards (4.8 average) and eight touchdowns.
All three categories rank second among freshmen in Temple history to former NFL running back Bernard Pierce in 2009. That season, Pierce rushed for 1,361 yards (5.8 avg.) and 16 touchdowns.
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Davis is also a threat as a receiver. He had 15 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he is used more in the passing game this season.
Jimto Obidegwu said that Temple’s persistence paid off. A 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle from Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., he committed recently to Temple.
“They showed me endless love from day one and their coaches share a brotherhood,” he said in a phone interview. “They made me feel like one of them.”
The Owls may not be finished recruiting Obidegwu’s family. They have offered a scholarship to his brother Ify, who will be a sophomore cornerback. “Temple was his first offer,” Jimto said.
Obidegwu said he had 30 offers and that among the other schools he was considering were Old Dominion, Tulane, and James Madison.
His high school coach, Robert Harris said that Obidegwu is a good student, with several Ivy League schools and the service academies recruiting him.
Last year was Obidegwu’s first at Archbishop Carroll after attending Gwynn Park High his first two years.
As a junior, Obidegwu played right tackle, but Harris said he would be moving to left tackle to replace Anton Harrison, now at Oklahoma.
“I would say that Jimto’s better days are ahead,” Harris said in a phone interview. “He has had great parenting, is a solid student, and just a great kid to have in your program.”
Because of the pandemic, Obidegwu wasn’t able to visit Temple, but he is looking forward to getting to the campus.
“I think the Temple coaches can show me how to be better in all aspects of the game,” he said.
Nic Mitchell of Mandarin High in Jacksonville, Florida said he felt wanted by Temple, which is why he recently committed to the Owls. Mitchell made his announcement on Twitter.
“I knew I had a great opportunity and the coach who recruited me was the defensive coordinator,” he said in a phone interview, referring to Jeff Knowles. “He made me feel like they really needed me.”
Any team could use a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker with great speed, intelligence and football bloodlines. Although he didn’t play offense last year, Mandarin coach Bobby Ramsay, said Mitchell could see action as a Wildcat quarterback.
“I think he is kind of maybe under the radar a little bit,” Ramsay said in a phone interview. “Physically, he has really grown and I think he is ready for a big year.”
Mitchell’s two older brothers are college football players. Justin Mitchell will be a senior at Harvard and Kris Mitchell is a redshirt freshman at Florida International.
Nic Mitchell estimates he had about a dozen offers. He said Liberty, Middle Tennessee, and Marshall were among the other schools he was considering.
Last year, he averaged 8.6 tackles per game. As a sophomore, he earned a varsity letter on a state championship team.
For Temple, he said he could play inside or outside linebacker.
This past year, Temple had four players drafted in the NFL and four more sign as free agents. That wasn’t lost on Mitchell.
“I know they put a lot of prospects in the NFL,” he said. “It’s a great program and it feels great to be going to Temple.”
Temple now has 13 commitments for the class of 2021.