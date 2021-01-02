Branden Mack, Temple’s wide receiver from Cheltenham who had one year of eligibility remaining, has decided to enter the NFL draft. Meanwhile former Temple cornerback Linwood Crump, who recently entered the transfer portal, is heading to Colorado State.
Both Crump and Mack have earned their degrees at Temple and each spent five seasons in the Owls’ program.
This year did not count as a season of eligibility for college football players, which is why both players have another year of college eligibility.
The news of both came on Twitter.
Mack’s news was tweeted by Shark Sports Football, which represents football players.
Contacted by The Inquirer, Mack said he was tied up and would not be able to talk on Friday.
He is the second Temple player to declare for the NFL draft. Earlier, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Dan Archibong, also declared for the draft.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Mack appeared in 46 career games at Temple, including 33 starts. This season he was among five players to start all seven games for the 1-6 Owls. He had 26 receptions for 291 yards and three touchdowns.
Crump will be heading to a Colorado State team that has Temple ties.
The head coach is Steve Addazio, who served the position at Temple in 2011 and 2012. The Rams’ tight end coach, Cody Booth, was a four-year letter winner at Temple and a 2013 graduate who later served as a graduate offensive assistant for the Owls in 2017 and 2018.
On the roster is redshirt junior quarterback Todd Centeio, who transferred from Temple to Colorado State last spring.
“Colorado State was very proactive in my recruiting process,” Crump said in a phone interview. “Cody Booth is over there and reached out to be as soon as I went in the (transfer) portal and Toddy (Centenio) has been in contact with me.... I feel I can fit in well there.”