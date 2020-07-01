Christian Abraham said he had 15 football offers but added that there was little competition when choosing Temple.
A rising senior safety from St. Joseph Montvale in New Jersey, Abraham recently announced his decision on Twitter.
“Temple had been in the lead for me from the start to be honest,” Abraham said in a phone interview. “The energy they gave off and the atmosphere they have with the coaching staff, they have been in the lead from the jump. There was nobody else who recruited me as hard as Temple.”
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Abraham is known for his athletic ability. He will be able to line up at running back or slot on offense and also returns kicks.
Last season he suffered a high ankle sprain in the second game and appears in just seven of 11 games for the Green Knights, who went 7-4 and annually have one of New Jersey’s top programs. He should see a lot more action on offense.
“You want the ball in his hands in space,” said first-year St. Joseph coach Dan Marangi, who was the team’s defensive coordinator last year.
Both Marangi and Abraham feel his best position is safety.
“He can run with anybody in coverage and everybody is looking for players to cover the slot,” Marangi said.
Abraham is prepared to be used anywhere at Temple, but feels his strong point is playing safety.
“I can be moved around,” he said. “We spoke about it [with the Temple coaches] but we think safety will be my primary position.”
Abraham, who said he was recruited by several Mid-American Conference schools, says he is leaning toward majoring in business at Temple.
He is the 10th player to make a commitment for the Owls class of 2021.
“It is a really good feeling,” he said. “It’s a nice weight off my shoulder to not have to keep communicating with other schools and to have a place to call home.”