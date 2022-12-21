Temple head coach Stan Drayton determined his roster was absent certain player traits that fit the system he’s trying to run.

Drayton joined the Owls as head coach in the offseason and thus was unable to experience a full-recruiting cycle. Temple added only 15 recruits to its 2022 class.

Wednesday proved a different story as the Owls added 25 players, 18 from high schools, five college transfers, and two from overseas during the NCAA’s early national signing period.

“As a staff, we knew we had to get longer,” Drayton said about his recruiting aspirations. “We had to get bigger in some spots. We had to add depth at some spots. We had to get faster. After our first year, we felt that we were deficient in length and speed. I am really pumped up about the guys that have signed with us today that are going to help bring those physical traits to our football team.”

Temple’s two international recruits are tight end Peter Clarke, who hails from London, and punter Dante Atton, from Australia. Closer to home, Northeast High School outside linebacker Tyrese Whitaker and Roman Catholic defensive end Jordan Montgomery signed to the 2023 class. Additionally, Temple signed nine players from the state of Florida.

A look at Temple’s top recruits:

Gensley Auguste: Temple’s highest-touted recruit on the defensive line, Auguste is a 6-5, 280-pound defensive tackle from West Orange (N.J.) High School. The three-star recruit committed to Temple after pulling his commitment from Georgia Tech, who fired former Temple head coach Geoff Collins during the 2022 season. Auguste also had offers from James Madison, Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Tyler Douglas: The 6-2, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback is a two-star recruit from Ocean Township (N.J.) High School. Douglas led the Spartans to an 8-1 record passing after he passed for 1,527 yards, rushed for 1,031 yards, and scored 28 total touchdowns this past season.

Joquez Smith: The 5-8, 190-pound three-star running back from Jesuit High School in Florida rushed for 1,410 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior. His standout high school career led to 19 offers, including from Cincinnati and Maryland.

Kyle Williams: Williams is a two-star recruit from Harrisburg High School who gained 1,100 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. He also caught 48 receptions for 567 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tyrese Whitaker: Whitaker is a three-star outside linebacker from Northeast High School. The 6-2, 230-pounder finished with 38 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss as a senior. In 2021, Whitaker earned second-team All-Catholic Red Division honors at Archbishop Wood High School. He later transferred to the Vikings prior to the 2022 season.

Richard Dandridge: South Florida high school football fans are familiar with Dandridge. He is a 5-11, 165-pound wide receiver from Homestead Senior High School. The three-star recruit was Temple’s first verbal commitment from the 2023 class after announcing his intent on May 24. Dandridge’s head coach, Phillip Simpson, played defensive tackle at Temple in 2004-06.

Dante Wright: Wright, a 5-9, 180-pound wide receiver hails from the transfer portal product as a second-team All-Mountain West selection from Colorado State. The redshirt junior averaged 72 receiving yards per game and almost 14 yards per catch for the Rams.

Eric King: King is one of five offensive linemen added to the 2023 class. The interior offensive line was bolstered by adding King, a three-star prospect from Saint Peter’s Prep High School in New Jersey. The 6-3, 300-pounder originally announced his verbal commitment to Temple on June 2.

Diego Barajas: Barajas joins Temple as a junior college transfer from Laney Community College in Oakland, Calif. At 6-6, 300 pounds, Barajas has the most size of any of Temple’s offensive line recruits from the 2023 class.

Jordan Montgomery: Montgomery is the closest player to Temple, having played his high school football a few blocks south on Broad Street at Roman Catholic. The 6-2, 220-pound defensive end committed to the Owls after taking an official visit last weekend, despite offers from Maryland and Syracuse.

Temple’s full list:

High school commits

Tyler Douglas, Ocean Township (N.J.) High School, QB

Joquez Smith, Jesuit High School, RB

Kyle Williams, Harrisburg High School, RB

Richard Dandridge, Homestead Senior High School, WR

Eric King, Saint Peter’s Prep High School, OL

Melvin Siani, Wyoming Seminary, Ontario, Canada, OL

Gensley Auguste, West Orange (N.J.) High School, DT

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic, DE

Tyrese Whitaker, Northeast High School, LB

Kaleb Barnett, Miami Jackson Senior High School, CB

Zyheem Coleman-Frazier, Timber Creek High School, WR

Preston Everhart, The Hun School of Princeton, WR

Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford High School, DE

Xavier Irvin, Booker T. Washington Senior High School, WR

Kevin Terry, Clearwater Central Catholic High School, OT

Luke Watson, Saint Mark’s High School, OT

Zyil Powell, Paramus Catholic High School

Darrell Sweeting, The Benjamin School

College transfers

Dante Wright, Colorado State University, WR

Diego Barajas, Laney Community College, Oakland, Calif., OL

Allen Haye, Miami, DT

Ben Osueke, Blinn College, CB

E.J. Wilson, Florida International, RB

International recruits

Dante Atton, Prokick Australia, PT

Peter Clarke, NFL Academy (England) TE