With one nonconference game remaining, Temple needs to clean things up against UMass.

Coming off a 16-14 homecoming loss to Rutgers last Saturday, in a game that featured the first career start for true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, the Owls showed resolve — and nearly edged out a win for the first time ever against the Scarlet Knights.

First-year head coach Stan Drayton was aggressive with his fourth-down play-calling, attempting six fourth-down conversions —— succeeding on three. Two of the failed attempts gave Rutgers starting field position in Temple’s territory and led to six crucial points.

» READ MORE: Will Temple and Penn State cover? Here's this week's Philly Special parlay.

Even after a weekend to think about it, Drayton remained firm on his decisions.

“I feel great about those calls,” Drayton said earlier this week. “I believe in our players to be able to make those plays. When our defense is playing as well as they’re playing, we’re allowed to be really aggressive on offense.”

In UMass, an FBS independent that finished 1-11 in 2021 coming to town on Saturday, Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf will look to keep their feet on the pedal.

Keys to victory

Warner is the future of Temple football and should he remain with the Owls, is arguably the key piece to Drayton’s tenure at Temple. With that being said, Warner needs protection. Temple may be second in the American Athletic Conference in sacks allowed with only two, but that’s mainly because of Warner’s quick release. The six-foot, 190-pound freshman is constantly being hit and hurried, which does not bode well for his numbers or his long-term health.

“We need to get more consistency around E.J.,” Drayton said. “We need to protect him so he can throw his ball on time.”

Temple also ranks at the bottom of the conference in rush yards with just 260 yards on the season, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Chris Wisehan’s offensive line hasn’t been able to create rushing lanes for anyone in Temple’s committee of running backs, leading to Warner’s frequent dropbacks and subsequent harassment from opposing pass rushers. If the Owls can’t figure out their protection against UMass before heading down to Memphis, another dreadful season of conference play could be on the horizon.

Whom to look for

Redshirt junior tight end Jordan Smith has begun to carry over his success from 2021 and cemented himself as the best receiving tight end on Temple’s roster. Smith is on a two-game touchdown streak at the moment and his usage is increasing every week that redshirt junior David Martin-Robinson misses with what is presumed to be a shoulder injury from last year.

The two have a history

Temple and UMass have played each other twice, with Temple winning both games in 2015 and 2017.

They said it

“They have a very expansive blitz package that we need to prepare for,” Drayton said about UMass. “The offensive line’s gotta be locked in. We’ve gotta play as a cohesive unit.”

» READ MORE: Temple’s Layton Jordan arrives as an edge rusher after long road to success

Looking down the line

Following Saturday’s matchup against the Minutemen, Temple opens conference play on the road against Memphis (noon, 97.5-FM The Fanatic). Temple won last year’s matchup during its homecoming weekend to go up 4-3 in the all-time series.