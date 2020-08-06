Temple has lost its second nonconference football opponent when Miami used its one allotted nonconference game to schedule a game against Alabama-Birmingham. The Atlantic Coast Conference revised football schedules were released on Thursday and Miami opens its season hosting UAB on Sept. 10.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlantic Coast Conference ruled that teams could only play one nonconference game and 10 conference matchups this season. The nonconference game had to be in the same state as the ACC institution.
Miami was originally scheduled to open its season Sept. 5 by hosting Temple. That date was scrapped when the ACC ruled that teams couldn’t start their season until the week of Sept. 7.
Temple, according to school officials, was in contact with Miami to see about the possibility of rescheduling the game. Temple has signed a home-and-home series with Miami, with the Hurricanes scheduled to play in Philadelphia on Sept. 23, 2023.
This year’s game will be rescheduled.
“We have reached an agreement to reschedule our football game at Miami and are working currently to find the right date that fits both programs,” Temple interim athletic director Fran Dunphy told The Inquirer. “We are also actively looking to schedule nonconference opponents for our 2020 schedule.”
Temple doesn’t have a nonconference opening until 2024. Both Temple and Miami have one open date that year. In 2025, Temple has one open date and Miami has two.
Miami’s three original nonconference games with Temple, Wagner and UAB were all at home. Earlier this summer, Temple lost a Sept. 19 home game with Rutgers when the Big Ten decided to eliminate nonconference games this season.
The American Athletic Conference, of which Temple is a member, announced on Wednesday its football plans. AAC teams will play eight conference games and are able to play as many as four nonconference games.
Temple still has two other nonconference games this year, hosting Idaho Sept. 12 and visiting UMass on Oct. 10. Any football schedules remain fluid due to the pandemic.