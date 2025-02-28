Oklahoma, Georgia Tech highlight 2025 Temple football schedule

Temple finalized its 12-game football schedule for the 2025 season, highlighted by games against Oklahoma and Georgia Tech, the team announced on Friday.

The Owls’ first season under new coach K.C. Keeler will begin on the road against the University of Massachusetts on Aug. 30, a team they beat 28-0 the last time the two faced off in 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Temple then returns to Philadelphia for its home opener to take on FCS opponent Howard University on Sept. 6. The Owls have only faced the Bison once in program history — a 40-0 beatdown back in 1991.

In week three, the Owls host the Sooners in a rematch from last season after where they lost, 51-3 in Norman, Okla. They will then wrap up their nonconference schedule with a trip to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech — a team they have not played since 2019, taking home a 24-2 victory in that matchup.

Temple’s eight-game conference schedule will be the hardest in the American Athletic Conference, based on strength of schedule statistics. The Owls will play six programs that qualified for a bowl game last season, starting off with a home matchup against Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 4.

Temple will host both of the conference’s service academies — Army and Navy — with the Midshipmen coming to Philadelphia and their contest against the Black Knights in West Point, New York. Temple lost to both teams last season by sizable margins but defeated Navy in 2023.

Temple’s season will end with a road game against North Texas on Nov. 29. The Owls have not beaten the Mean Green since joining the AAC two seasons ago.

The AAC title game will be played on either Dec. 5 or 6, should Temple qualify.

Kickoff times and television designations for the season’s first three games will become official by June 1. The rest of the schedule will fall under the typical 12-day and six-day selection processes throughout the season.