Temple football agrees to nonconference matchup with Toledo for next season and 2032

Temple announced Monday in a statement that it will play Toledo in a Sept. 19 nonconference game.

The game completes the Owls’ nonconference slate and 12-game schedule in head coach K.C. Keeler’s second season. The matchup is a home-and-home series between the two teams. The Owls will host the Rockets on Sept. 18, 2032.

The two teams have not played each other since the Rockets defeated the Owls, 32-17, in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22, 2015. Toledo outscored Temple, 20-8, in the fourth quarter and limited quarterback PJ Walker to 236 passing yards and an interception. Current Kansas City Chief running back Kareem Hunt had two touchdowns for Toledo in the game.

Temple was originally supposed to play Coastal Carolina in a road game, but the Chanticleers announced adjustments to their schedule on Aug. 29. The matchup would have been the second game of a home-and-home series between the schools, with Coastal Carolina winning the first, 28-20, on Sept. 14, 2024, in former Owl quarterback Evan Simon’s first Temple start.

The Toledo matchup will be the Owls’ only nonconference road game next season, taking place at Glass Stadium in Toledo, Ohio. Temple will also be playing out of conference games against Rhode Island in its season opener on Sept. 5, Penn State on Sept. 12 and Connecticut on Oct. 10, who are coincidentally led by former Rocket head coach Jason Candle.

Toledo hired former Mercer head coach Mike Jacobs in December after losing Candle. Temple will play six teams who will be under new leadership in 2026.

With its schedule completed, Temple will officially be playing nine schools that appeared in a bowl game, including every road game. Keeler won three road games in 2025, becoming the first coach to do so since 2021.