Temple football hires new running backs coach with hopes of reviving rushing attack

Temple head coach Stan Drayton announced Monday morning that he hired a new running backs coach.

Sam Dorsett, who coached running backs at Monmouth for the last 10 years, will join Drayton’s staff.

“I’m pleased to add Sam Dorsett to our staff,” Drayton said in a statement. “I have a special affinity for that position, and I’m very happy that unit will be in great hands. Sam knows the position and has a proven track record for getting the best out of his players on a daily basis.”

At Monmouth, Dorsett coached four running backs to All-Big South Conference honors, including Lavon Chaney, Juwon Farri, Pete Guerriero, and Jaden Shirden. Two of his Monmouth running backs led the FCS in rushing yards. Guerriero gained 1,995 yards in 2019, and Shirden went for 1,722 yards in 2022.

Dorsett’s history of developing FCS standouts is important for a position group that struggled last season. Temple only averaged 3.1 yards per rush attempt in 2022, which ranked last in the American Athletic Conference.

Last month, OwlScoop.com first reported former running backs coach Preston Brown would not return in 2023. The Owls also added three new running backs in December — Joquez Smith, Kyle Williams, and Eric Wilson Jr. Additionally, running backs Edward Saydee and Darvon Hubbard could return to the rotation.

Heading into Drayton’s second year, Dorsett will be responsible for the development of these running backs.

“I want to thank Coach Drayton for the opportunity to join the Temple football program,” Dorsett said on Monday. “I’m excited about what the future holds. I know we have a great group of guys already in the room and three more coming in. I’m just excited about getting started with these young men.”