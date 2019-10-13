After beating its second ranked football team of the year, Temple is ranked No. 25 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll.
Temple’s is 5-1 and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference heading into Saturday’s game at SMU, which is ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
Temple beat Maryland, 20-17 when the Terrapins were ranked No. 21 in the Owls second game of the season. On Saturday the Owls beat No. 23 Memphis, 30-28.
This is the first time that Temple has been ranked since December 5, 2016 after the Owls beat Navy, 34-10 in the AAC championship game. Temple was ranked No. 23 by the College Football Playoff Poll.
The Associate Press Poll has yet to be released.