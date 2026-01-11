Temple adding a second QB, Ajani Sheppard, in transfer portal

Ajani Sheppard, a former quarterback at Rutgers and Washington State, announced his commitment to Temple on Sunday.

Sheppard is the second quarterback Temple has landed out of the transfer portal after former Penn State reserve Jaxon Smolik committed to the Owls on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sheppard attended Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, N.Y., where he threw for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. He committed to Rutgers before the 2023 season and spent two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, but saw sparse playing time.

He completed two passes for 23 yards and added a 10-yard rush as a freshman in 2023 before taking a redshirt. Sheppard had three carries for 24 yards in 2024 and did not attempt a pass.

Sheppard transferred to Washington State to compete for the starting job, but did not play for the Cougars last season. He will have two seasons of eligibility left and could compete for the starting spot with Smolik.

Temple coach K.C. Keeler said on signing day that the Owls planned to bring in two quarterbacks. The two transfers join Camren Boykin, who saw no action last season as a freshman, and incoming recruits Lamar Best, Brody Norman and Brady Palmer.