Coach Rod Carey said Tuesday that he thought about using backup quarterback Todd Centeio for more than the usual one series he has been appearing for in the second half. Carey stuck with Anthony Russo, but Centeio, who has played one series in each half in five consecutive games, could be pushing for more time. He led the Owls to their only offensive TD last week, capped by a 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Kenny Yeboah.