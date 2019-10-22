Temple has the unenviable task of facing the top three scoring teams in the American Athletic Conference in successive weeks.
The third of these meetings will be Saturday when the Owls (5-2, 2-1 AAC) host two-time defending conference champion Central Florida (5-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
SMU and UCF are tied for first place in the AAC in scoring offense and tied for fifth nationally, averaging 44.3 points. Temple is coming off Saturday’s 45-21 loss at SMU.
The week before facing SMU, the Owls beat Memphis, 30-28. Memphis is third in the AAC in scoring offense, averaging 39.1 points.
Adding to the importance of Saturday’s game, the loser likely will drop out of realistic contention in the AAC’s East Division.
Cincinnati leads with a 3-0 record, including a win over UCF. Temple will visit Cincinnati on Nov. 23.
The other three AAC East teams — USF (1-2), ECU (0-3) and UConn (0-4) — are essentially out of contention.
So the main goal for Temple this week is to rebound after being punched in the face at SMU, where quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 457 yards and six touchdowns.
“We understand we were a step or two off on plays last week, and we got beat a lot on third down,” Temple linebacker Sam Franklin said after Tuesday’s practice. “We have to get off the field on third down and make plays.”
Last week, SMU was 10-for-21 in third-down conversions, and the Owls were just 4-for-16.
Third down, along with first and second, will be challenging against UCF, which beat Temple last year, 52-40.
The Knights aren’t as dominating as the previous two years, when they didn’t lose against an AAC opponent, but they are still formidable. Their two losses have been to Pittsburgh, 35-34, and Cincinnati, 27-24.
UCF is playing this season without quarterback McKenzie Milton, a two-time AAC offensive player of the year, who suffered a gruesome knee injury in last year’s regular-season finale. Even without Milton, the Knights have an embarrassment of quarterback riches.
Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush started the first game, but since then it has been true freshman Dillon Gabriel (6-0, 186), who has thrown for exactly 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is a lefty, gets the ball out well, has great rotation and can throw it downfield,” Franklin said of Gabriel.
There are plenty of receivers and running backs who are big-play performers, led by junior Gabriel Davis, who has 47 receptions for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Last week, Temple had trouble staying with the SMU receivers, who weren’t as big as UCF’s group but had too much speed for the Owls.
“They have a little more size than maybe SMU, and they have a few more of them that they will put out there,” Temple coach Rod Carey said about the UCF receiving corps. “… Both are good and get it done in a different way. But as far as receivers go, they run fast, catch the ball and that is a good combination, and both those teams have that.”
Temple defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh and defensive end Quincy Roche both left the SMU game because of injuries. Carey said they haven’t practiced yet, but said he is hopeful they will play Saturday. … Starting safety Benny Walls, who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, is unlikely to play, according to Carey. … Offensive guard Jovahn Fair, who has started 37 career games, left the SMU contest after a few series because of a recurring injury and was replaced by Leon Pinto. Fair didn’t practice Tuesday, and Carey said he doesn’t know if he will be available Saturday.