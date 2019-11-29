The offense has not taken a step up this season with too much inconsistency. Last week, albeit in miserable weather conditions, Temple didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Owls quarterbacks Anthony Russo and Todd Centeio have combined to throw 22 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, but Temple has stalled in too many key moments. The Owls are ninth in the AAC in third down conversations (38.3 percent). UConn is last in the AAC in scoring defense, allowing 39.7 points, so Temple will look to get its offense going against the Huskies.