Temple earns its season-opening win in dominant fashion against UMass

AMHERST, MASS. — It truly felt as if Massachusetts was going to spoil Temple head coach K.C. Keeler’s debut as the second quarter opened up. The Minutemen held an early lead and were knocking on the door after a first down.

Owls linebacker Katin Suprenant had other plans.

He forced a fumble on UMass (0-1) quarterback Brandon Rose, and Temple capitalized by scoring a touchdown. Temple (1-0) stuffed UMass on the goal line on the very next possession and the Minutemen unraveled en route to a 42-10 loss. Temple now picks up its first road win in four years and its first season-opening road win since 2014.

Here are three key observations from the game.

Quarterback problem solved?

Keeler told the media during Monday’s presser that he wouldn’t be shocked if both Evan Simon and Gevani McCoy got time at quarterback. That wasn’t a lie as both players got chances with the first team on Saturday.

And Simon came out looking like the better quarterback. The offense clicked with him under center, as Simon started the first half before Keeler turned to McCoy.

Simon, the former Rutgers transfer, diced the Minutemen offense, tossing six touchdown passes to tie Temple’s single-game record. He finished the game with 248 yards and six touchdowns.

As for McCoy, he didn’t have the same luck, as Temple’s second-quarter momentum was halted when he came in for a series. It was clear that the Owls weren’t as crisp, and Simon came in following a punt.

Second quarter avalanche

Temple entered the second looking to shake the rust that showed in the first quarter. The Owls were clamped for the first 15 minutes with just 90 yards, while their defense allowed 123 yards. They trailed by three and needed a chance to flip the script.

They got just that.

UMass momentum was zapped and Temple never looked back after the fact. Simon and company had its way with the Minutemen defense with three second quarter touchdowns. Temple scored on three of its five drives in the period, accumulating nearly 200 yards while the Minutmen sputtered.

And the defense had the same success.

Defensive coordinator Brian L. Smith’s crew reversed its first quarter luck, where they were continuously gashed. Suprenant forced a fumble to kickstart the run and Temple followed it up with a fumble.

The Minutemen only made it back to the Owls’ side of the 50 one more time, but it was no use. The tackling woes that held the Owls back vanished and the pressure ramped up. Defensive end Khalil Poteat and linebacker Cam’ron Stewart earned sacks as Temple allowed just 96 yards and took a 28-10 lead at halftime.

New additions

Temple added more than 40 new players during the offseason and some of them made no time making an impact in their debuts.

Running back needed no time as he received four straight carries to begin the game. He then blew a hole in the Minutemen defense on a 55-yard rush to give Temple momentum. The Sam Houston State transfer gave Temple its first 100-yard rusher since Oct. 14, 2023, when quarterback Quincy Patterson had 113 rushing yards against North Texas.

Wide receiver JoJo Burmudez also found a way to introduce himself becoming Simons favorite target. He consistently scampered passed the UMass defense on his way for a career high seven-catch, 87 yard outing.

Up next...

The Owls will look to get a win in its home opener when they take on Football Championship Subdivision Howard (0-0, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) at the Linc on Sept. 6 (2 p.m., ESPN+).