Temple has had a rough few weeks, and so has this reporter. The past two predictions have had Temple earning one-point wins. Final outcome: The Owls lost to SMU and Central Florida by a combined 66 points.
So now Temple (5-3, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) will visit South Florida (4-4, 2-2) on Thursday night before a national television audience.
The Owls have been reeling. Temple has played a much more difficult schedule to this point. The Owls’ two AAC wins are over East Carolina and Memphis, which have a combined 4-5 AAC mark, and USF’s wins are over East Carolina and UConn, a combined 0-10 in the AAC.
So much on paper points to Temple although history gives the edge to USF since the home team has won all five games in this series.
Back and forth one can go on this one, but the main thing is that Temple, which is very capable of winning, has to prove it before earning back this reporter’s confidence.
Prediction: South Florida 33, Temple 30