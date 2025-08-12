‘It felt like home’: Temple transfer QB Gevani McCoy on his fresh start with the Owls

At the end of spring ball, Gevani McCoy knew it was time for a change of scenery.

Well, another one.

Advertisement

McCoy spent three seasons at Idaho, a Football Championship Subdivision program, where he became one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Sky Conference. He transferred to Oregon State after the 2023 season for a chance to be a starter. He did, but he struggled and threw just three touchdown passes in nine games as a starter.

After his lone season for the Beavers, McCoy transferred to Texas State, but he never stepped on the field for the Bobcats. Instead, he stepped back into the transfer portal, looking to capitalize on his final season of collegiate eligibility.

» READ MORE: Checking in with Temple football ahead of the 2025 season

“It’s my last year, so it’s my most important year,” McCoy said. “I felt that I had to be on the field for my last year and just put myself in the best situation possible. I felt like the best situation was to go ahead and put my name back into the transfer portal.”

While McCoy was looking for a new home, his future school was looking for a competition. Temple made it clear when new head coach K.C. Keeler was hired on Dec. 1, 2024, that the Owls would look for a quarterback. Evan Simon was returning, but Temple lost Forrest Brock in the offseason and was looking for somebody to compete with Simon.

That person became McCoy, who shares a previous connection with offensive coordinator Tyler Walker.

During McCoy’s time at Idaho, where he won the Jerry Rice Award for the FCS’s best freshman, Walker was coaching in the same conference at Montana State. Walker’s Bobcats offense became one of the best in the nation in 2024 as the team finished 15-1. Walker ended up being hired by Keeler in January, and McCoy felt at home when he spoke with Temple in the transfer portal. Now he has a chance at a starting job.

“It just seemed like a really good fit for me with the staff that we have here,” McCoy said. “I liked the staff a lot, and then I came out here and it felt like home.”

Temple’s training camp has seen the two quarterbacks trading places, with both playing roughly the same number of snaps. While Simon has been the leading player with the presumptive starters, McCoy will also be in with them.

So, how has it gone for him?

“It’s been great,” McCoy said. “I feel super comfortable in the system, I’ve been here for some time now, and so we worked all offseason and put in that work. So it feels really good, and I feel very comfortable here. So I’m excited for this season.”

McCoy has been able to learn the system, an area where Simon has an advantage, having been with the team before Keeler was hired. However, McCoy looks comfortable during practices, most notably during Saturday’s practice, when the Owls engaged in a scrimmage.

» READ MORE: Temple Temple’s first training camp practice feels like ‘night and day’ under new coach K.C. Keeler

During the session, McCoy led the Owls offense down the field, showing his comfort within the system. He found wide receiver Tyler Stewart on a slant that took the offense from the 40-yard line to the 3 and topped it with a touchdown on the next play.

McCoy continued that trend toward the end of practice with back-to-back touchdown drives. Wide receiver Bryson Goodwin was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from McCoy and then Stewart got open to give McCoy his second touchdown pass in as many drives.

Even with McCoy’s play, there is still a long way to go before a starter is named.

“The strength of that quarterback room just can’t be one player,” Walker said. “They’re better because they’re both in there, and they know that this job is not going to be one day, it’s not going to be one rep, it’s not going to be one week. They’re going to have to earn it. I think they have. They both know that. We want to take care of the football, and that quarterback’s got to make the other 10 guys in the room a little better, and they’re doing that.”

But that’s something McCoy already knows, and he and Simon have been able to grow during the offseason. Simon helped McCoy during summer workouts and the pair has helped each other improve — regardless of the looming decision on a starter.

“It’s their show,” McCoy said. “If Coach wants to have two guys back there, that’s on him, and I’m sure that he’ll draw something up and it’ll work. But it’s their show, and all I can do is just try to improve each day.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of Temple athletics right here!