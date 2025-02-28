Temple opts into House v. NCAA settlement, setting the stage for revenue sharing on North Broad

Temple Athletics announced Friday in a press release that they are opting into the House v. NCAA settlement, which is otherwise known as revenue sharing. The House v. NCAA settlement is scheduled for final approval on April 7.

The House v. NCAA settlement comes with serious implications and has the potential to change the landscape of college athletics. Most significant is that Temple will be allowed to offer benefits directly to the student athletes, which was previously prohibited, at the start of the 2025-26 academic school year. The move allows schools to distribute up to 22% of athletic media rights, ticket sales, and sponsorship revenue to athletes.

“This decision reflects the University’s commitment to athletics and our student-athletes,” wrote director of athletics Arthur Johnson via press release. “The ability to share a pool of benefits directly with them not only enhances their experience while at Temple but also sets our department up for success in the future.”

Athletes will still be permitted to get outside contracts with third parties for Name, Image and Likeness rights. However, if the payments surpass $600, they must report it to a third-party clearinghouse to ensure compliance with market value standards.

This news of Temple’s decision to opt into the House v. NCAA settlement comes just three days after the school held an NIL event with ESPN anchor and Temple alum Kevin Negandhi and former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who now serves as St. Bonaventure first-ever general manager. Their conversation provided a crash course on the world of NIL and explored what revenue sharing would look like.

As for Temple, they view revenue sharing as a clear sign of its commitment to athletics and building future success.

“In recent years, the landscape of intercollegiate athletics has evolved at a rapid pace, but one thing that has not changed is Temple University’s continued commitment to supporting our student-athletes, and the university opting in to the House v. NCAA settlement reflects that,” Temple president John Fry said in a press release. “Our goal will always be to field an athletic program that puts our student-athletes first, and that consistently fields teams that compete for conference championships.”