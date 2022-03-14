Jeremiah Williams is scheduled to undergo right shoulder surgery on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

The 6-foot-5 point guard first injured his shoulder during a 52-49 road loss to South Florida on Feb. 2. He appeared in one game after the injury, a 78-64 road loss to Memphis on Feb. 24.

Williams, a second-year freshman, missed seven of Temple’s (17-12, 10-7 AAC) last eight games, including an American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal loss to Tulane.

In 22 games played, he averaged 9.5 points on 41.7% shooting from the field, 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He ranked fifth in the AAC in assists, while playing at least eight fewer games than each player above him on the list.

Temple coach Aaron McKie lauded Williams as a stabilizer and foundational piece in their offense. Freshman Hysier Miller started the final seven games for the Owls in Williams’ absence.

Williams is expected to make a full recovery.