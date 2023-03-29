Temple’s Belle Mastropietro set a school record in lacrosse for draw controls. Here’s what they are and why it matters

Temple lacrosse’s Belle Mastropietro broke the program’s all-time draw control record with 237 career draw controls.

The senior midfielder surpassed this record set by former midfielder Kara Nakrasius, who finished with 236 career draw controls, in a 14-10 win over Marist earlier this season.

“I have really tried to grow my skill at the draw [control] over the past couple of years,” Mastropietro said. “Freshman year, I really didn’t know what I was doing. To see how far I’ve kind of come and how much better I’ve gotten, the fact that I reached that milestone, was really special for me.”

What is a draw control in lacrosse?

Draw controls are a staple of women’s lacrosse.

Inside a circle, two players line up against each other at center field for an intense 50-50 battle. The ball is placed horizontally between their sticks. As the referee blows the whistle, each team scrambles to win possession.

Temple’s draw control unit is made up of three players. When Mastropietro takes the draw at center field, two other Temple midfielders sprint from opposite sides of the wing to support her efforts.

Essentially, it’s women’s lacrosse’s equivalent of a faceoff. With most lacrosse games tending to be high-scoring affairs, gaining extra possessions at the draw control circle is a must.

Why is Mastropietro so good at these?

“She is strong,” said Temple head coach Bonnie Rosen. “She’s got quick hands. She’s smart, and she can track down a ball and get it, whether it’s in the air or on the ground.

Through Temple’s first eight games, Mastropietro led the Owls with 52 draw controls. In that same span, Temple won 5 of 7 games in which it won the draw battle. What the draw [control] record does not acknowledge is how many of the draws she’s taken that she has helped direct that other people have been able to get.

“It only recognizes the ones that she gained possession, said Rosen, “not the ones that she’s been a part of helping somebody else gain possession.”

An underrated part of Mastropietro’s record is the mental aspect. For each draw control, she must understand the positioning of her teammates and what each of them does best.

How did she develop the skill?

Learning from former teammates helped Mastropietro improve. When she first committed to Temple, draw controls were not something that she excelled at and something Mastropietro worked on, behind the scenes.

Her former Springfield High School and Temple teammate, midfielder Bridget Whitaker, was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2021 and set a single-season record for 87 draw controls that spring.

“I definitely learned a lot [from] [her],” Mastropietro said about Whitaker. “I’ve been able to look up to her. I had like four years to kind of just watch her and learn from her. Once I got to Temple, we would do these draw [control] practices, so I had an opportunity to kind of go against her in these practices.”

“It’s definitely challenging, especially for Belle because you’re the one taking the draw. Then, you have so many people relying on you to set the tone... It’s a tough position, but Belle is doing a phenomenal job doing that.”

— Kara Nakrasius, Delaware assistant women’s lacrosse assistant coach

“She is having to take on that physicality, that focus, that thinking the entire game. She is not getting breaks. She’s on the attacking end. She’s playing the ball throughout the transition. She is on the defensive end. Then, she goes right back to the center and has to get locked into that next moment every time.”

— Bonnie Rosen, Temple head coach, women’s lacrosse.

