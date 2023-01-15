Memphis guard Kendric Davis makes a game-winning buzzer beater to knock off Temple

Temple will not soon forget about Memphis guard Kendric Davis.

On the final possession of the game, Davis made a game-winning shot as the clock hit zero.

Little mistakes cost Temple in a 61-59 loss to conference foe Memphis Sunday afternoon at the Liacouras Center.

The Owls (10-9, 4-2, American Athletic Conference) only made 17 of 58 from the floor, including 4 of 29 from three-point range. For most of the game, Temple struggled to make simple shots.

Guards Khalif Battle and Damian Dunn missed two different attempts with less than one minute remaining. However, Dunn made a three-pointer with two seconds remaining to tie up the game.

It was simply not enough.

Memphis made significant shots down the stretch to pull out a win.

“He’s a great player…” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said about Davis making a buzzer beater. “He got it going in the second half. So those are the sort of things that happen when you put yourself in those situations.”

Statistical leaders

Dunn, who returned to the court after being ejected against Tulsa on Jan. 10, made 5 of 11 for a team-high 23 points. Additionally, forward Nick Jourdain added 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Memphis (13-5, 3-2) was led offensively by two players.

Davis and forward DeAndre Williams combined for 20 points each.

What we saw

Both programs struggled to score, especially in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Prior to halftime, Temple went 7 of 27 from the floor, including making 1 of 11 from three-point range. On the flip side, Memphis struggled to find scoring lanes.