Temple is first in the American Athletic Conference and 19th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 17.2 points per game. That defense will be tested when the Owls host No. 23 Memphis at noon Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Tigers (5-0, 1-0 AAC) are 17th nationally in scoring offense, averaging 39.8 points. Temple (4-1, 1-0) is a four-point underdog, and its best chance of beating the two-time defending AAC West Division champs is to control the ball and keep the Memphis offense off the field.
That won’t be easy because Memphis is second in the AAC in scoring defense behind Temple, allowing 19.2 points per game.
Even though Temple lost to Buffalo in a 38-22 upset, this will by far be the best team the Owls have faced. They have had a penchant of playing well against ranked teams, having already beaten then-No. 21 Maryland, 20-17.
It says here that the trend will continue Saturday in a nail-biter.
Prediction: Temple 24, Memphis 23