Temple men’s hoops schedule set with the release its 2023-24 conference schedule

With a little more of a month before the start of the college basketball season, Temple released its 18-game conference slate on Friday.

Temple will open its conference slate in Tampa on Jan. 4 against South Florida. The conference home opener at Liacouras Center will be against Wichita State on Jan. 7.

The conference schedule will wrap up for the Owls on the road against Texas-San Antonio on March 10. Then the AAC tournament will once again take place in Fort Worth Texas from March 13-17. The release completed Temple’s 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule. The complete schedule which will be updated to feature times and broadcast information can be found here.

With a new coach in tow and a few top teams that bid farewell to the American Athletic Conference in the offseason, the Owls are hoping to improve on its .500 season (16-16 overall) in which they were 10-8 in conference play. One of those wins was over No. 1 ranked Houston on the road. But the new-look AAC will not include Houston, in addition to Central Florida and Cincinnati. While the conference lost three teams, it gained six new schools in UTSA, Ala.-Birmingham, Rice, North Texas, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte.

The Owls finished fifth last season in the regular season standings but lost in their first game of the tournament against Cincinnati, which alongside Houston and UCF has joined the Big 12 team Cincinnati.