Temple lit up the free-throw line en route to a 73-58 conference win over East Carolina

The goal was to extend its win streak over East Carolina to four straight games. Temple did exactly that following a 73-58 win over the Pirates inside the Liacouras Center.

With the win, Temple prevents UCF (13-5, 4-2 AAC) and Memphis (13-5, 3-2), the latter who beat the Owls on a buzzer-beater on Sunday, from overtaking them in the conference. The top five seeds in the AAC earn first-round byes in the conference tournament, making the fifth spot prime real estate for Temple (11-9, 5-2).

What we saw

Like the first meeting between these teams on Dec. 28, the Owls were outrebounded and relied on other facets of their defense for the win, forcing the Pirates to be the more inefficient team and pushing the tempo whenever possible.

Temple’s Damian Dunn got back to his bread and butter on Wednesday night, finishing with a game-high 22 points, through a mix of driving the lane, causing fouls, and being efficient from the line, going 16 of 18 from the stripe. He’s now averaged nearly 27 points per game against the Pirates over the last two seasons.

“It’s home,” Dunn said. “I grew up 30 minutes from [ECU’s] campus, so it’s something I really took personally being that they didn’t offer me [a scholarship] until two weeks before I came here.”

The Owls also got their best performance out of center Kur Jonguch. The graduate transfer from Northern Colorado averages just 1.5 points per game on 48.1 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from the free throw line. However, against ECU Jongkuch scored seven points on 60 percent shooting.

The interior play team-wide led to 31 Temple free throws, with the Owls making 26 of them.

“Every game we go into, I always talk to those guys about attacking the paint and getting to the free show line,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said postgame. “It’s how you want to control a basketball game.”

Statistical leaders

Khalif Battle trailed added 20 points of his own on 7 of 14 shooting for the Owls. For ECU, guards Quenton Diboundje (14 points) and RJ Felton (11 points) led the Pirates.

Forward Brandon Johnson hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds for the Pirates while Temple point guard Hysier Miller chimed in with three steals, also a game-high.

Momentum shifts

Temple had struggles scoring early in the first half, scoring just five points in the first seven minutes of the game. A flagrant foul on sophomore forward Nick Jourdain fueled a 13-3 ECU run to put the Pirates ahead 15-5 with 13 minutes and 24 seconds remaining, leading to a 30-second Temple timeout. The Owls missed 11 of their first 12 shot attempts.

The Owls came out of the third media time out of the first half with more energy, sparking a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to two points at 21-19. However, a putback dunk by ECU guard RJ Felton halted the momentum.

Temple finally came back and took its largest lead of the night at 56-46 behind a 14-0 run after the second media timeout of the second half. The Owls avoided two injury scares in that span as Dunn was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul after being knocked out of the air on a dunk.

“I said to the guys at halftime, ‘We played more like a team that was fighting to be at the bottom more so than being at the top of the conference,’” McKie said.

Up next

Temple’s next game is a trip down south to play No. 1 Houston (18-1, 6-0 AAC) on Sunday (3 p.m., ESPN). The Cougars swept Temple last season, including an 84-46 victory on Mar. 3.