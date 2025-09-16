Temple releases women’s and men’s nonconference basketball schedules

Temple dropped its nonconference matchups for the women’s and men’s basketball teams.

The men’s team will open its season on Nov. 5 at home against Delaware State before taking on Big 5 foe La Salle on Nov. 11. The Owls matchup against the Explorers is the first of its pod matchups. They will travel to Villanova on Dec. 1, before the third annual Big 5 Classic on Dec. 6.

Advertisement

The Owls will take a trip to Orlando for the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational from Nov. 24 to 26. They play UC San Diego in their first matchup before taking on either Bradley or Princeton.

Temple rounds out its schedule hosting Boston College on Nov. 15 and Hofstra on Nov. 19. The Owls finish out their schedule at home against Georgian Court on Dec. 9 and Saint Francis on Dec.14, before traveling to Davidson on Dec. 18. Its final nonconference game will be against Princeton on Dec. 22 at the Liacouras Center.

The women’s team will get its season underway against George Mason on Nov. 3 on its home floor. Temple will continue to defend its home court in its second game against George Washington (Nov. 7) before heading on the road to take on No. 21 West Virginia on Nov. 3.

The Owls’ game against the Mountaineers is their first of three games this season against teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament. They will also travel to Richmond on Nov. 18 and take a trip to Princeton on Dec. 22, which will close out nonconference action.

» READ MORE: Father Judge guard Derrick Morton-Rivera commits to Temple

The 2025-26 season will also give Temple a chance to defend its Big 5 crown. The Owls won the inaugural Women’s Big 5 Classic and will have their first pod matchup against La Salle on Nov. 14 at home. They will then travel to Finneran Pavilion to play Villanova in a championship rematch on Nov. 22. The Big 5 Classic will be held on Dec. 7 at Finneran Pavilion.

The rest of the team’s schedule consists of a trip to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament from Nov. 28 to 30. Temple’s opponents are yet to be determined. Temple will also play host to Coppin State on Dec. 19 in its penultimate game.