Don’t just look at the numbers.
That was the advice of Kenny Walker the head football coach of Ashley Ridge High of Summerville, S.C., whose quarterback Matthew Duncan will commit to Temple on Wednesday, the beginning of the early national letter of intent signing period.
This year was a difficult season for the Swamp Foxes, who went 3-6. Duncan, a 6-foot-2 ½, 210-pound lefthander, was guiding a young team that lost three games in which they had the lead in the fourth quarter. Three of the losses were by a touchdown or less.
“He had a big year,” Walker said in a phone interview, speaking of Duncan. “We ran the ball a lot more this year.”
Duncan completed 105 of 190 passes for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 488 yards (4.7 avg.) and five touchdowns.
From a look at his highlight tape, Duncan has a strong arm and can throw the deep ball well, but he also had a relatively inexperienced group of receivers. Of the top four players in receptions, all were seeing regular action for the first time.
Duncan committed to the Owls in the spring, so he has long been sold on coming to Temple. He made his official visit this past weekend.
“I just thought Temple was the right fit for me,” he said in a phone interview.
Duncan has the ability to stay in the pocket, but through the years, he has continued to improve as a running threat.
“A big part of my games is my legs,” Duncan said. “If I don’t see somebody open, I know I have the option to run.”
Despite all the emphasis on the run, Duncan will depart Ashley Ridge as the school’s all-time passing yards leader. For his career he completed 476 of 856 passes for 6,741 yards and 40 touchdowns.
The old record holder? That would be his brother Stephen, who is currently a quarterback at Western Kentucky.
“That was a big deal for me that I got to break his record,” Duncan said.
The elder Duncan was the school’s first Football Bowl Subdivision recruit, and now Duncan is the second.
“My brother has helped me out a lot,” Duncan said.
Walker feels that Duncan can prosper in a Temple offense that had a pocket passer in Anthony Russo, but also utilized the dual-threat abilities of Todd Centeio, who began playing a few series a game in the beginning of October.
“Watching Temple, it looks the offense really fits Matthew well,” Walker said. “He has that mentality, he is physically thick, loves the weight room and is a competitor. They are getting a good one.”
These are among the players expected to sign letters of intent with Temple football. There could be more before signing day.
WR Zae Baines, 6-3, 180, Roanoke, Va./North Cross School
S Trey Blair, 5-11, 195, Havertown, Pa./Haverford High
WR Nazir Burnett, 6-1, 175, Harrisburg, Pa./Georgia Tech*
DE Dyshier Clary, 6-3, 215, Camden, N.J./Woodrow Wilson
OL Sam Davis, 6-4, 270, Geneva, Ohio/Geneva
TE James Della Pesca, 6-3, 225, Hillside, N.J./ Pascack Valley
QB Matthew Duncan, 6-2.5, 210, Summerville, S.C./Ashley Ridge
CB Daiyaan Hawkins, 5-10, 170, Haverford, Pa./Haverford School
RB Muheem McCargo, 5-11, 200, Camden, N.J./Woodrow Wilson
DL Demerick Morris, 6-3, 285, Chicago, Ill./Phillips Academy
S Alex Odom, 6-1, 180, Woolwich Twp., N.J./Kingsway
OL Bryce Thoman, 6-5, 280, Harrisburg, Pa./Central Dauphin
DL Chevez Trask, 6-5, 245, Evans, Ga./Evans
DT Darian Vauner, 6-3, 260, Norforl, Va./Maury
S Jalen Ware, 5-11, 180, Starkville, Miss./Copiah-Lincoln CC
S Garrett Williams, 5-11, 190, Suffolk, Va./Kings Folk
S D.J. Woodbury, 6-2, 180, Burlington, N.J./Burlington City
OL Miles Zietek, 6-5, 265, Germany
* - Transfer