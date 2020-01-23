While Cumberland came alive in the closing minutes, Rose, couldn’t keep up. He shot 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from three, an area in which he usually struggles, to finish with a season high. But in the final three minutes, Rose turned the ball over twice and missed two crucial jumpers, including what would have been a game-tying three with 1:35 left after a Cumberland layup. A game that Temple led with less than three minutes to play swung in those moments.