Aaron McKie emphasized the importance of team rebounding from the moment he took over as head coach of the Temple men’s basketball program. It’s resulted in a clear improvement during the 2019-20 season in the Owls’ ability to grab boards on both ends during the first half of the season.
But on Tuesday night at the Liacouras Center, Temple was simply outclassed in that area of its game. In a 78-74 loss to Houston, the third-best rebounding team in the nation, the Owls were killed on the boards and it cost them the first home conference game of the season.
Temple fell behind by as many as 15 in the first half and trailed by 12 at the break while looking totally outmatched, particularly in the paint. Houston outrebounded Temple, 32-12, in the first half and grabbed 13 offensive boards. Temple only managed two.
The Owls stormed back in the second half, converting offensive opportunities and finding a way to tighten up under the basket. Monty Scott’s bucket gave the Owls a 58-56 lead with just more than eight minutes to play.
But Houston responded with a 9-2 run to retake the lead and did not let it go. What could have been Temple’s most impressive win of the season against the team with the most preseason first-place votes in the conference turned into yet another close loss.
Caleb Mills paced the Cougars (12-3) with 23 points. Quinton Rose scored 21 to lead Temple (9-5).