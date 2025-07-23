Conference schedule pairings released for 2025-26 Temple men’s and women’s basketball seasons

The American Conference released pairings for men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday, showcasing the teams Temple will face both home and away.

While dates and times are to be determined, conference play for both programs will begin Dec. 30 and end on March 7 for the women and March 8 for the men.

Advertisement

This year, each team in the American will play 18 conference games, including 12 games against six teams that they’ll face twice, once at home and once on the road.

On the men’s side, Temple, which will enter the season with a revamped roster and changes to its assistant coaching staff following several offseason departures, has home-and-home series against Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA, and Tulane.

The Owls will host Alabama-Birmingham, North Texas, and South Florida at the Liacouras Center and face Memphis, Tulsa, and Wichita State on the road.

Temple went 9-9 in conference play in the 2024-25 season and fell in the second round of its conference tournament to Tulsa.

For the women, the Owls will face off against Florida Atlantic, Memphis, and North Texas at home and Alabama-Birmingham, Tulsa, and Wichita State on the road. Like the men’s team, they find themselves in home-and-home series against Charlotte, East Carolina, Rice, South Florida, UTSA, and Tulane.

Last season, the Owls women finished with a 13-5 conference record, which earned them a bye to the American quarterfinals, where they defeated Charlotte before falling to Rice in the semifinals.