Temple hasn’t released its nonleague basketball schedule, but one interesting game this season will be at USC. The Owls will visit the Pac-12 school on Friday, Nov. 22.
USC has posted its schedule and lists the game, and a Temple official confirmed the meeting.
USC will reciprocate by visiting Temple, according to a source. The source said the return game night not occur until the 2021-22 season.
What’s interesting is that less than a week after Temple visits USC, both schools will compete in the eight-team Orlando Invitational at HP Fieldhouse in Kissimmee, just outside of Orlando. That tournament will begins on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and continue Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. A tournament official said that the matchups haven’t been released but that Temple and USC are likely to be in opposite brackets.
The other teams competing in the tournament will be Davidson, Fairfield, Harvard, Marquette, Maryland, and Texas A&M.
Temple, which went 23-10 and lost in an NCAA play-in game to Belmont last season, will be guided by Aaron McKie, who takes over for Fran Dunphy after being the associate head coach last year.