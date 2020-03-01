Temple took its first lead with 11:47 left in the second half and switched in a 2-3 zone defensively to quell the Bulls’ offense. USF’s three-point shooting kept the game close until it took the lead back with just more than two minutes to play. The Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC) closed out the game on a 17-4 run and held Temple scoreless for the last 2:13 as the Owls hit just one of their last 12 field goals.