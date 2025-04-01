Top Temple hoops men’s recruit Cam Miles pulls his commitment to the program

Three-star IMG Academy guard Cam Miles, who committed to Temple in September, has decommitted from the program, he told On3Sports Tuesday.

Miles, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, was one of three recruits Owls coach Adam Fisher initially landed. According to Rivals’ scouting rankings, Miles was among what was considered the best recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference at the time.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: At Temple, K.C. Keeler’s plans for recruiting, NIL strategy, and the transfer portal are taking shape

Fellow guard Cam Wallace of Westtown High School and forward Babatunde Durodola from Toronto, Canada were also part of the class. Durodola reclassified and joined Temple a year early. Wallace remains committed to the program ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Miles held 25 total Division I offers, including from Mississippi State, New Mexico, Arizona State and AAC rival East Carolina. Before heading to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Miles played high school ball at Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona.

Miles’ decommitment comes after the Owls have also lost just about every player from their 2024-25 roster. Guards Zion Stanford, Quante Berry, Jameel Brown and Lynn Greer III and forwards Elijah Gray and Dillon Battie have all entered the transfer portal over the last two weeks.

Guards Jamal Mashburn Jr., Matteo Picarelli and Shane Dezonie and forward Steve Settle III will all graduate next month, leaving Temple with just three players under scholarship for the 2025-26 season. The Owls have yet to add any players from the transfer portal.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Temple athletics right here!