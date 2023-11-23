Temple preps for season finale against Memphis without bowl eligibility on menu

Temple finishes their 2023 campaign at Lincoln Financial Field on Black Friday (Noon, ESPN) as they take on the high-powered Memphis Tigers offense (8-3,5-2 AAC) without the possibility of bowl eligibility.

With little to play for, their focus will be on seniors. On Friday afternoon, many of the Owls’ four-year players will play their final collegiate game. Because of the COVID-19 year, players can play a fifth year and return next season, but there has been no official word on whether this year’s players plan to exercise that option.

Included among Temple’s 14 seniors are wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr., tight end David Martin Robinson, linebackers Layton Jordan, Jordan Magee, and Yvandy Rigby.

“We have our seniors to play for,” Drayton said. “They’ve been through so much. Obviously, I haven’t been here their whole career for a lot of them. But to just see the growth that has taken place with them within our culture has left a lasting impression on the coaches as well as the teammates. They give us a lot of reason to play at a high level for them and for the legacy they’re leaving behind.”

On the other end of the field, the Tigers are going in the opposite direction of the Owls. Memphis is bowl-eligible for the 10th consecutive season. Even though losing to SMU last week took the Tigers out of competing for the AAC title, they were still heavily in the mix for most of the season.

Memphis is the second-highest scoring offense in the AAC coming into this game, averaging nearly 40 points per game. Meanwhile, the Owls are 11th in the AAC, averaging 21 points per game. Memphis is led by junior quarterback Seth Henigan, who has thrown for over 3,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is second in the AAC behind E.J. Warner in passing yards per game with 296.

Defensively, the Tigers are more middle of the road. Memphis’s defense is led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Chandler Martin, who leads the team and is fourth in the AAC with 82 tackles. The Tigers give up nearly 30 points per game so this is an opportunity for the Owls offense to end the season on a high note.

With an Owls loss, they will finish with the same record as they did the previous two seasons — and they would also go another year with only one AAC win. No matter the result of the game, it will be the fourth consecutive year the Owls will finish below .500 and miss a bowl game.