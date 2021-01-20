A coronavirus-related pause in the Cincinnati men’s basketball program has impacted two Temple games. Wednesday’s Temple-Cincy matchup was postponed, but the Owls will be hosting No. 8 Houston in place of the Bearcats at noon on Saturday at the Liacouras Center.
The game will be televised on CBS. It will be Temple’s first CBS game since December 2015 against Wisconsin.
Temple (3-3, 2-3 AAC) originally had an open date Saturday. Houston was scheduled to play Cincinnati. The Owls and Cougars (11-1, 6-1 AAC) played on Dec. 22 and were meeting again at Temple on Feb. 10.
Houston won the first meeting, 76-50. The Cougars’ lone defeat was a one-point loss at Tulsa. Temple is 2-1 at home.