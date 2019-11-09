Junior guard and captain Nate Pierre-Louis led the way on both ends of the floor. On Tuesday, Pierre-Louis became the first Temple player in 13 years to score at least 15 points with 10 rebounds and five steals. On Saturday, he did it again, tallying 19 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, and five assists. All were team highs. He has three consecutive double-doubles dating back to last season.