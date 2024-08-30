Turnovers cost Temple in season-opening loss to Oklahoma

For the first time in 84 years, Temple took the field at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, searching for an all-time upset.

However, the Owls could not find any magic and fell to No. 16 Oklahoma, 51-3, in both teams’ season opener on Friday night in Norman, Okla.

Temple’s defense forced a handful of three-and-outs and picked up three sacks, a stark improvement from last season, but the offense couldn’t keep up. Temple held Oklahoma to 1-for-12 on third downs but had six turnovers that led to 33 Oklahoma points.

Ultimately, the Sooners were just too much to handle for the new-look Owls.

Oklahoma started hot with touchdowns on consecutive drives and scored on six of its eight drives in the first half. Four of Temple’s turnovers came in the first half, and it crossed midfield on just one drive in the first 30 minutes — which ended in a lost fumble early in the second quarter.

Jackson Arnold led the way for the Sooners and finished with 141 yards on 17-of-25 passing and four touchdowns before sitting out the final quarter. He found wide receiver Deion Burks on three of those touchdowns, and four Sooners earned recorded at least 15 receiving yards.

Quarterback Forrest Brock did not fare as well in his first FBS start. He looked uncomfortable for much of the night and completed just three first-half passes before finishing with 130 passing yards and two interceptions on 12-of-25 passing.

Single-digit wide receiver Dante Wright had a team-high 36 receiving yards, much of which came on a 28-yard grab to open the second quarter, and looked true to form after battling injuries throughout last year. But he also gave up a fumble in Oklahoma territory in the second quarter that led to a Sooner touchdown. He later fumbled again on a punt return, and Oklahoma extended its lead to 44-3 with 11 minutes, 44 seconds left.

The Owls managed just 69 rushing yards, including 16 in the second half. E.J. Wilson was the only Temple player with double-digit rushing yards with 31.

Temple found some rhythm in the second half, but it was too little and far too late to make up for the damage. The Owls put together a 10-play, 44-yard drive near the end of the third quarter which led to kicker Maddux Trujillo’s 49-yard field goal, his first in the Cherry and White. Outside that drive, the Owls had little cohesion and could not find momentum.

Now, Temple faces a tough turnaround as the team starts its conference slate early. The Owls head to Annapolis, Md., to face Navy on Sep. 7 (3:30 p.m. CBSSN).