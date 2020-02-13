Quinton Rose poured in 23 points Wednesday night as Temple came back to beat Tulane, 72-68, in New Orleans.
Rose added eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals for the Owls (13-11, 5-7 American Athletic Conference).
Temple trailed the Green Wave by 35-28 at halftime. Monty Scott contributed 16 points and Jake Forrester 10 for the Owls. Guard Nate Pierre-Louis had a team-high 13 rebounds.
Teshaun Hightower had 23 points and eight rebounds for Tulane (10-14, 2-10).
Temple will host No. 15 Villanova on Sunday at 1<TH>p.m.