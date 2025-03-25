Temple guard Zion Stanford enters the NCAA’s transfer portal

Temple guard Zion Stanford has entered the transfer portal, his agent announced Tuesday evening. Stanford was the Owls’ primary offensive option in the final portion of this season and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer.

Stanford, who attended West Catholic, committed to the Owls in 2022. He played sparingly during his freshman season but as a sophomore quickly became one of the team’s most important players, specifically in conference play. He finished the 2024-25 season averaging 13.1 points on 45.5% shooting. He was also a key contributor defensively.

As a freshman, Stanford started just one game but shot an impressive 51.5% across 34 games. Stanford especially impressed while all-conference guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. was out of the lineup with a foot injury this season. Stanford surpassed 14 points in each of the final six games of the season. He also scored 20 or more points on six occasions — including against South Florida on Feb. 26 when he hit a buzzer-beating game-winner.

With Mashburn and forward Steve Settle III graduating and guard Quante Berry also entering the transfer portal, Stanford was in line to serve as the Owls’ top scoring option had he stayed at Temple. Now, the team has lost its four leading scorers from the 2024-25 season.

Stanford is the third Temple player to hit the portal this offseason after Berry and forward Dillon Battie entered in recent days, leaving coach Adam Fisher needing to replace the production of all three. The transfer portal will remain open until April 22.

