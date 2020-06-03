Pat Kraft, who has been Temple’s athletic director since 2015, has been named director of athletics at Boston College, effective July 1.
Boston College announced the hiring on Wednesday morning.
Kraft, 43, came to Temple in 2013 and served as deputy of athletics. He was hired in May of 2015 as the athletic director.
Kraft succeeds Martin Jarmond at Boston College. Jarmond was named the director of athletics at UCLA in May.
It is not known if Temple will name an interim athletic director since Kraft is expected to work until the end of the month.
A potential candidate will be Temple’s current deputy of athletics Craig Angelos who joined the Owls staff in 2015
Angelos is a former athletic director Florida International University.
“Pat has been extraordinarily successful in his seven years here and Temple athletics has been run with enthusiasm and integrity, making us all proud Owls,” Temple president Richard M Englert said in a statement.