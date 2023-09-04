Temple small underdogs against Rutgers; Week 2 football slate features two ranked matchups

Penn State and Temple used big scoring second halves to win their home openers on Saturday, led by impressive performances by quarterbacks Drew Allar and E.J. Warner, respectively.

One game remains on the college football Week 1 slate, as Clemson and Duke clash in an ACC matchup on Monday night. The Tigers are 13-point road favorites.

The Week 2 slate features two ranked matchups: No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 11 Texas, and No. 23 Mississippi makes a trip to Yulman Stadium in New Orleans to face No. 22 Tulane.

Locally, No. 7 Penn State hosts FCS opponent Delaware, and Temple travels to New Jersey to face Rutgers, fresh off a blowout win over Northwestern.

While no odds will be available for the Nittany Lions’ game with Delaware until later in the week, here’s a look at Temple’s odds to beat the Scarlet Knights after losing in their matchup last season.

Temple vs. Rutgers odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Temple (+10) at Rutgers (-10) Money line: Temple (+360) at Rutgers (-470) Total: 47

In 2022, these programs met at Lincoln Financial Field, with Rutgers pulling out a 16-14 win in Warner’s first college start for Temple, replacing then-starter D’Wan Mathis. The Owls entered the game as a 17½-point underdog, covering the large spread in their defeat.

In five of Temple’s last six matchups against Big Ten foes, the Owls have covered the spread. If Temple can slow down the Rutgers rushing attack, it could be another low-scoring game between these two schools.

Ranked matchups Week 2 odds (via FanDuel)

No. 11 Texas (+6½) vs. No. 4 Alabama (-6½); Bama -275 ML, O/U: 56½ No. 22 Ole Miss (-4½) vs. No. 24 Tulane (+4½); Ole Miss -220 ML, O/U: 61½

Other notable Week 2 game odds (via FanDuel)