Temple quarterback Anthony Russo will miss his second straight game because of a shoulder injury. Coach Rod Carey announced that Russo won’t play in Saturday’s noon American Athletic Conference game at Lincoln Financial Field against SMU (6-1, 3-1 AAC).
Russo, a redshirt senior, has made 26 career starts. He had 17 consecutive starts before missing Saturday’s 38-3 loss at Tulane.
“Could he be ready by Saturday, I think there’s probably an outside opportunity for that, physically, but certainly he would not have practiced all week and that can’t happen," said Carey, whose team is 1-3, 1-3. "He is obviously disappointed, but my first job is to make sure that the team we field out there is safe, and I don’t think that would be a proper situation.”
Carey said Russo has an AC joint injury.
“It is really a pain threshold thing, not a structural thing, but it affects his range of motion, it is on his throwing arm so it is a big deal,” Carey said.
Without Russo in the lineup, the Owls alternated redshirt sophomore quarterbacks Trad Beatty and Re-al Mitchell each series. Other than a field goal opening drive that Beatty led, the offense sputtered.
After Saturday’s loss, Carey said his plan before the game was to alternate the two quarterbacks and if one of them got hot, he was planning to go with that player.
Since neither stood out, Carey said he would use that plan again, with Beatty once again getting the start.
“I will start Trad and Re-al will play and hopefully one of them gets hot and then I’ll stay with that person,” Carey said.
Beatty completed 11 of 18 for 122 yards and an interception. Mitchell, a dual threat transfer from Iowa State, was Temple’s leading rusher with 37 yards on seven carries. He also completed 5 of 8 for 23 yards.
Carey is never one to use injuries as an excuse.
“We felt like we lost both sides of the line of scrimmage and that was the first time I felt like that since I’ve been here and that’s not good enough," said Carey, who is in his second season at Temple.
Temple allowed three sacks and averaged just 2.1 yards per carry, while allowing Tulane 284 yards rushing, 6.0 yards per carry. The Owls did sack true freshman quarterback Michael Pratt twice.
One thing that could help is that starting guard Adam Klein returned to practice on Monday. It was his first time back since suffering an injury in Temple’s 39-37 home win over South Florida on Oct. 17
“He went through an entire practice [Monday] and played and really looked like himself,” Carey said.
Carey added that if Klein can keep bouncing back this week after practicing, that he should see a lot of action on Saturday.
A junior, Klein started his first two seasons at right tackle before moving to guard this season.
The AAC announced that Temple’s game on Nov. 14 at Central Florida will have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and air on ESPNU.
In addition, the AAC announced that its championship game will be Dec. 19 at the home stadium of the team with the higher winning percentage in conference games.
Unlike last year when there were two divisions, the AAC this year is one 11-team division, and the top two teams will play for the championship.