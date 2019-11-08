TAMPA, Fla. — Temple’s defense, led by Quincy Roche, had nine sacks and Sam Franklin had a 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown Thursday night as the Owls became bowl eligible with a 17-7 win over South Florida at Raymond James Stadium.
Temple (6-3) is likely to go to a bowl game for the fifth consecutive year and ninth time in the program’s history.
Roche had 3 1/2 sacks as Temple held South Florida to just 61 rushing yards.
Anthony Russo and Todd Centeio split time at quarterback for the Owls offense, which managed to make enough plays to keep a comfortable lead for most of the game.
The Owls took a 7-0 lead with 1:29 remaining in the first half when Centeio threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kenny Yeboah. The scoring play was set up by a 57-yard rush from Jager Gardner that gave Temple a first-and-goal at the South Florida 2.
Gardner rushed for 133 yards on 25 carries and wide receiver Jadan Blue Blue finished with 121 yards on 11 receptions.
Franklin’s touchdown came with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter. South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud completed a short pass to Terrence Horne and Owls cornerback Christian Braswell stripped him on the tackle. Franklin scooped up the loose ball at the 39 and ran untouched into the end zone to make it 14-0.
South Florida (4-5) answered with a seven-play, 90-yard drive that was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from McCloud to Bryce Miller to make the score 14-7 with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Will Mobley made it 17-7 with a 44-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Russo connected with Blue on a 36-yard pass to set up the score.
Russo was 15-of-21 for 164 yards and an interception.