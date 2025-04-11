Three key storylines to watch during Temple’s first Cherry and White spring game under K.C. Keeler

Temple will play live football for the first time under first-year coach K.C. Keeler in its annual Cherry and White spring game Saturday at Edberg-Olson Hall (2 p.m.) — but the team’s roster is far from complete.

The Owls will likely add more players — and lose others — when the transfer portal opens for a second time on April 16. Players can enter the portal until April 25 and are free to commit to programs at any point during the remainder of the spring or summer.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Huddling with the Owls: A peek inside as Temple’s football staff builds a new culture

With a number of new faces competing for playing time, here are some things to watch during the Owls’ exhibition game.

Is Evan Simon the guy?

Simon, who transferred to Temple from Rutgers last offseason, appears to be the favorite to lock up the starting quarterback position for the 2025 season. He began last season as the backup behind Forrest Brock, who is no longer part of the program.

Simon took the starting role in week three against Coastal Carolina last season and never relinquished it. In nine starts, he finished with 2,032 yards, 15 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, and added three touchdowns on the ground. He often played well enough to keep the team competitive.

Keeler said the team is looking to add another quarterback to the roster during the second transfer portal window for the sake of “competition.” It is worth noting that Keeler did not recruit Simon to Temple and could seek a player that allows him to run his ideal offensive style.

» READ MORE: At Temple, K.C. Keeler’s plans for recruiting, NIL strategy, and the transfer portal are taking shape

Keeler and new offensive coordinator Tyler Walker have mentioned finding a signal caller with a dual-threat ability that can make plays with both his arms and legs. While Simon is somewhat mobile, the Owls will likely search for more options in the portal starting next week. The team already added FCS transfer Anthony Chiccitt from Robert Morris, but he will likely serve as depth rather than a legitimate starting option.

Who starts on the offensive line?

Temple’s offensive line has been a revolving door for the last five years under former coaches Rod Carey and Stan Drayton. The team has struggled to find five capable players that can stay healthy and produce throughout a 12 game season. This year’s starting group has uncertainty.

Returning starters from last year include Grayson Mains, Kevin Terry, and Jackson Pruitt. None are guaranteed to keep their roles, but have the upper hand heading into the spring game.

Longtime Owls offensive tackle Diego Barajas is also back, as is redshirt sophomore Luke Watson, who missed all of last year with an injury. Watson was a productive Day One starter as a true freshman in 2023. Keeler said earlier during spring camp that Watson still had a few hurdles to overcome before rejoining the starting group.

Redshirt junior Linus Lindberg, senior Chris Smith, and redshirt sophomore Eric King are also competing for starting spots.

Figuring out the secondary

Temple’s secondary looks completely different from last season. The only returner, graduate student Ben Osueke, could earn more playing time, but the program also brought in transfers Avery Powell, Omar Ibrahim, and Jaylen Castleberry. Former four-star recruit Jett White could also earn playing time early in his career.

» READ MORE: K.C. Keeler is ready to redefine ‘Temple Tuff’ to build a winner: ‘I have no interest in being average’

At the safety position, returning redshirt seniors Louis Frye and Javier Morton remain in the mix for starting jobs.

Others in the mix for playing time in the secondary include redshirt freshman Adrian Laing, redshirt sophomore Ihsim Smith-Marsette, and redshirt senior Kyle Madden. How Keeler and defensive coordinator Brian Smith rotate players in the secondary throughout the game could be key in determining which players will emerge as starters.