Former Temple forward Steve Settle III signs with Miami Heat

By putting pen to paper on Tuesday, former Temple forward Steve Settle III became the first Owl to sign an NBA contract since 2022.

Settle signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat after he left an impression in five summer league games when he averaged 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. Exhibit 10 deals offer a one-year, non-guaranteed contract that can be converted into a two-way deal down the line.

Advertisement

Settle is expected to continue with Miami’s G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, S.D., according to a Sports Illustrated report,

Settle, a 6-foot-10, 192-pound forward, joined the Owls last season after two seasons at Howard. He led the Owls in minutes, starting all 31 games, and averaged 12.6 points.

He also finished first in rebounds (6.2 per game), blocks (1 per game) and three-pointers made at a 41.6% clip. Settle led the Owls to the second round of the American Conference tournament, scoring a career-high 22 points in a 75-71 loss to Tulsa.

Settle becomes the first Owls player in the NBA since Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis in 2022. Rose, earned a contract with the New York Knicks, while Pierre-Louis signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, Settle, who will wear No. 4 in Miami, hopes to join a handful of Temple alums to become a mainstay on an NBA roster since 2000, a group that includes drafted players Pepe Sánchez (2000), Lynn Greer II (2002), Mardy Collins (2006), Dionte Christmas (2009), and Lavoy Allen. Allen played three seasons with the 76ers after being selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft.

Shizz Alston Jr. signed with the Sixers and joined the Indiana Pacers in 2019. In 2012, big man Micheal Eric signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of Temple athletics right here!