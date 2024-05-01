Temple athletics unveils plan for 52,000-square foot tennis complex

Temple’s tennis program is getting a major upgrade to its facilities ahead of the 2024-25 season, as the school announced plans to create a new 52,000-square-foot tennis complex on Wednesday.

The Owls had been playing on the five courts situated on 15th and Norris Streets. The new stadium plans showcase seven tennis courts which will include bleacher seating, a major upgrade for fans and players alike — in addition to added exposure.

“This new tennis complex will provide our student-athletes with a top-notch facility to showcase their talents while preparing to compete at a high level,” said Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson. “The facility will also include bleacher seating and the technology required to video stream our matches on ESPN+, so fans around the world can watch Temple tennis.”

This past season, Temple’s men’s team finished 11th in the American Athletic Conference in the regular season and lost in the opening round of the AAC tournament to No. 6 seed Charlotte. On the women’s side, the Owls finished the regular season 14th in the AAC and fell to No. 11 Alabama-Birmingham in its first-round pairing in the conference tournament.

A new place to play could raise the level of competition, making Temple a top destination for tennis recruits.

“Having a facility of this scope on campus will truly elevate our programs, not only competitively but in our ability to recruit high-level student-athletes,” said Temple men’s and women’s tennis coach Steve Mauro. “It will also be exciting to have a seating area for fans to watch our young men and women perform.”

