Temple running back Terrez Worthy leaves the program for unspecified reasons

Temple running back Terrez Worthy is no longer with the team, a university spokesperson confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday night. Worthy left for personal reasons and no additional information was disclosed about why he left the program.

The Salisbury, Md., native committed to coach Stan Drayton’s Owls out of Lackawanna College in 2024. Worthy led the National Junior College Athletic Association with 1,492 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Worthy started the 2024 season watching from the sidelines until a 12-carry, 95-yard outburst against Connecticut on Oct. 5. Later that season he replaced running back Antwain Littleton in the starting spot. Worthy wound up leading the Owls in rushing with 425 yards, scoring four touchdowns.

When Drayton was fired, Worthy entered the transfer portal before rejoining the program during the spring. He dealt with a wrist injury during spring camp, and as a result he did not participate until the summer. Once he returned, Worthy split carries with Jay Ducker, who followed head coach K.C. Keeler from Sam Houston State.

Worthy leaves the team after only four games, giving him the chance to use this season as a redshirt elsewhere. He was the fourth-leading rusher for the Owls with 71 yards on 23 carries. Temple now will lean on running back Hunter Smith as a one-two punch with Ducker.